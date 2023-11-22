Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Sanara MedTech Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.74. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 138.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.