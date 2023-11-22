Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $89,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 148.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 154,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

