Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Encompass Health worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.