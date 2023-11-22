Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,318 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 459,946 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Shares of FERG opened at $166.68 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

