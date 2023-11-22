Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,332 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of LivaNova worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $234,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

LivaNova Price Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 869.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.



