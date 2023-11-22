Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 575,186 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after buying an additional 412,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after acquiring an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

