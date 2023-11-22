Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,523 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of WNS worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WNS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 25.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

