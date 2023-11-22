Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $386.42 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,498 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $386,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

