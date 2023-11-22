Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $17,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

