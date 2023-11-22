Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of BWX Technologies worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.