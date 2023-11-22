Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 150,223 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after buying an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 314.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 371,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.