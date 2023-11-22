Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 747 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $553.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $557.08.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

