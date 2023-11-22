Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
