Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

PLZ.UN opened at C$3.45 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.