Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Rover Group traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROVR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,730 shares of company stock worth $3,513,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 680,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,161 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $13,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

