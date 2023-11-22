Research Analysts Set Expectations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.49.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,872,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 381,215 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
