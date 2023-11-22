Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Orla Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.