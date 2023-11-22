Relay Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $115.82 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

