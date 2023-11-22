Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.41.

Shares of REAL opened at C$5.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$385.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

