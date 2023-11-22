Rayonier Advanced Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,201 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 482% compared to the average volume of 1,581 put options.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 7.2 %

RYAM opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

