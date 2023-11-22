Raymond James Lowers Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$1.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SOT.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.26.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.90 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63.

In other news, insider Slate Asset Management LP acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $42,307. Company insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

