Raymond James Comments on Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.27. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 254,011 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 3,776,413 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

