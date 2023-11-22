QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $219,408.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,289 shares of company stock worth $1,930,519. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.