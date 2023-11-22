Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.51

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.51 and last traded at $179.16, with a volume of 8212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,037. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,274,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Qualys by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.