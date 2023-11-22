Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

