Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

