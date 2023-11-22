Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 204 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %

IDA stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

