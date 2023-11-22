Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 262 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

