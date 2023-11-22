Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 284 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

