Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,882 shares of company stock worth $297,689. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

