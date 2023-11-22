Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 886 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

