Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $198.80 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.