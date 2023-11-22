Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

