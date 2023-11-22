Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.