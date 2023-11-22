Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,543 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 43,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Generac by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

