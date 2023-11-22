Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,303 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

