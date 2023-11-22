Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

