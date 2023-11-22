Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,193 shares of company stock worth $14,515,674. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.