Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $320.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

