Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,081 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 362,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,957,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

