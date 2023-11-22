Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Presto Automation updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRST opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Presto Automation has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Insider Activity at Presto Automation

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

