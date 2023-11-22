PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $120.76 million and $6.57 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,897,280 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 761,897,280.2455454 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.15945939 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,406,621.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

