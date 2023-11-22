Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Oshkosh worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

