Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ORLA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Orla Mining Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $911.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.02.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

