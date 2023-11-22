ONUS Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and approximately $9.13 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60872456 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars.

