Oliver Green Purchases 250,000 Shares of Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Stock

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Green purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,255.47).

Oliver Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Oliver Green bought 250,000 shares of Brave Bison Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,255.47).

On Wednesday, November 15th, Oliver Green bought 2,250,000 shares of Brave Bison Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($56,299.26).

Brave Bison Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:BBSN opened at GBX 2.03 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.24. The company has a market cap of £26.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.91. Brave Bison Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

