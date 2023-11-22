NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.27. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 104.8% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

