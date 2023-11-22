Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $96.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

