NICE Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for NICE in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.32 on Monday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

