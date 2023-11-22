New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

