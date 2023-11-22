Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,569 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.46.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,659. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

